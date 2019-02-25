Louisiana gets nods for ‘Green Book,’ ‘Blank Panther’ at 91st Academy Awards

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - While you’re catching up on who won what at the Oscars, films that brought home awards have several Louisiana connections worth recognizing.
“Green Book,” this year’s Best Picture, was filmed around Louisiana, particularly New Orleans. The film also clutched Academy Awards for best supporting actor and best original screenplay. It’s one of the latest major film production to leverage its work with some of the state’s industry professionals and with local crews and cast members.
The Academy Awards featured other Louisiana connections as well. New Orleans resident Hannah Beachler took home an award for best production design for her work on Black Panther. This made Beachler the first African-American to win the Academy Award in that category.
The state offers a motions picture incentive program that’s helped bring other productions, such as “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “12 Years a Slave” and “Dallas Buyers Club.”
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.