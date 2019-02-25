Lit Pizza to move into former Smashburger

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Lit Pizza is expanding as the pizza company prepares to move into a space that was formerly a Smashburger.
The space, located at the Courtside Crossing at Bocage shopping center, will house the seventh Let Pizza, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report.
Lit Pizza founder and CEO Ozzie Fernandez signed a five-year lease Feb. 21 for the 2,762-square-foot-space, and plans to open the location in late summer.
Fernandez introduced the Lit Pizza concept in 2016, which lets customers customize their pizza with 50 toppings from a wood-fired brick oven.
The Corporate Boulevard spot will hire 30 full- and part-time employees.
Mark Hebert of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate brokered the deal.
