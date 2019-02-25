Gas prices in Baton Rouge lowest in nation while average US price jumps 10 cents

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - While the national average of the price of gas sprung 10 cents, Baton Rouge has lowest gas price average.
According to a report from the Associated Press, gas in the Red Stick costs an average of $2.03 per gallon. The average price of regular-grade gasoline over the past two weeks is $2.44. The San Francisco Bay Area has the highest national average price
The recent price spike is due to the rise in crude oil costs, and gas at the pump is 15 cents cheaper than it was a year ago.
The average cost of diesel fuel rose to $3.04, up 3 cents, over the past two weeks.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.