Fraternity brother accused in death of Maxwell Gruver appeals court’s decision to turn over phone password

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The defense team for Matthew Naquin, a former LSU student charged with negligent homicide in the death of Phi Dela Theta pledge Max Gruver, has appealed a judge’s ruling that their client must turn over his cell phone password to the prosecution.
On Monday, Feb. 25, the team appealed Judge Higginbotham’s ruling from January, but the 1st Circuit Court is still deciding whether Naquin will be required to give it up.
The FBI still has the phone, and according to District Attorney Hillar Moore, could crack the code before any decisions can be made.
Naquin’s trial is scheduled for July.
