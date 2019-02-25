FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Outlook is damp for Tuesday through Thursday

For the time being, the First Alert Storms Team calls for a dry Fat Tuesday, but it stays cool with highs in the mid 50s for the Red Stick. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s for the afternoon in the Crescent City, making for a cool parade day in New Orleans. Our latest First Alert Forecast keep things dry on Ash Wednesday and Thursday, but the region stays cool with highs both days in the mid to upper 50s.