FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Outlook is damp for Tuesday through Thursday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Clouds have moved during Monday afternoon and we can expect a few showers, possibly even a rumble or two of of thunder, into the evening and overnight. Set rain chances at about 20 to 30 percent for the Capital City and surrounding areas, with those percentage running higher closer to the coast.
It will be clouds for the morning start with a few showers and temperatures near 50° around metro Baton Rouge. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected Tuesday afternoon, with highs in the mid 60s. The outlook stays damp Wednesday and Thursday too, with rain chances at 50 to 60 percent for both days. The bigger difference will be warmer afternoons with highs in the mid 70s.
Plan for mid 70s Friday with a 30 percent chance of rain for the day. It gets a bit cooler Saturday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70° for the Spanish Town Parade as a cold front slides through the state. At this point, we have rain chances Saturday running about 30 to 40 percent, so plan on heading to the parade, but keep your eyes to the skies.
Sunday and Monday (Lundi Gras) look a bit damp and even cooler. Highs both days will be in the mid 50s and that cooler air also comes with scattered showers both days.
For the time being, the First Alert Storms Team calls for a dry Fat Tuesday, but it stays cool with highs in the mid 50s for the Red Stick. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s for the afternoon in the Crescent City, making for a cool parade day in New Orleans. Our latest First Alert Forecast keep things dry on Ash Wednesday and Thursday, but the region stays cool with highs both days in the mid to upper 50s.
It’s a bit odd, given this relatively late in the year Mardi Gras timing. With the current First Alert Forecast keeping highs in the 50s from Saturday through Tuesday, these may well prove to be the coolest string of afternoons for the entire winter/spring!
