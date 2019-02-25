FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Grab a jacket for Monday morning

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Get a jacket ready for out the door Monday as morning lows dip into the low 40s for metro Baton Rouge and upper 30s for areas north of Baton Rouge.
A steady warm up will occur into the afternoon with highs once again topping out in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds will be on the increase Monday but the area will remain dry.
High pressure pushes to the east on Tuesday, opening the door to southerly winds. This will aid in a warming trend through the end of the work week and daily rain chances.
Scattered to numerous showers and t-storms will be possible each day. Rain won’t be confined to one part of the day, so be prepared for possible rain for the morning drive and evening drive each day. Rainfall totals should remain manageable as the threat for heavy rain stays relatively low. Severe weather also doesn’t look like an issue.
A cold front is forecast to push into the area Saturday, delivering a significant cool down for the Mardi Gras holiday period. Morning starts will be chilly to start the Mardi Gras week with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Afternoon highs will barely reach the mid-50s. Some weather model indications are that the weather may remain unsettled with a few raindrops to dodge for weekend, Lundi Gras, Mardi Gras, and Ash Wednesday plans.
