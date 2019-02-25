Firefighter pleads not guilty to alleged drunken crash that caused woman to have leg amputated

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge firefighter entered a plea of not guilty in court after being accused of driving drunk, speeding down Government Street, and causing a serious wreck.
Chris Reese, 33, pleaded not guilty on Monday, Feb. 25, to charges of first-degree negligent injuring, DUI, reckless operation, and other charges.
Police say Reese’s blood alcohol content was .21 percent at the time of the early January crash. The legal limit is .08 percent. A woman driving a Jeep that was struck in the crash suffered life-threatening injuries and had to have her leg amputated.
Reese was reassigned from public duty while the investigation is underway. When criminal proceedings finish, BRFD will decide if further action is warranted.
