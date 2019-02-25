Family has baby gender reveal during Krewe of Orion parade

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A magical time for one family was made even more special Saturday night thanks to the help of one parade krewe.
Among the parade goers at the Krewe of Orion’s 20th annual Mardi Gras parade in downtown Baton Rouge were Katie and Jared Gaines. A close friend of the couple said the two already have two children and were not expecting more when they were blessed with a surprise.
The surprises continued Saturday night when Orion’s “king,” Ronald Lebouf, agreed to help the couple with an epic gender reveal among family and friends.
You can view the video below.
It’s a boy! Blue beads and confetti rained down from the float, much to the excitement of the crowd and happy couple. Congratulations to the parents-to-be from WAFB!
