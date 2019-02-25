Explosion in hydrocarbon tank causes fire in Central

CENTRAL, LA (WAFB) - Officials responded to a tank fire in Central Monday morning.
The fire was reported just before 10 a.m. on Feb. 25 in the 8400 block of Rome Drive. Residents were asked to stay away from the area while firefighters worked.
A spokesperson for the Central Fire Department says the tank is a hydrocarbon tank at a natural gas facility. Officials say the fire was caused by an explosion is a thank containing salt water/hydrocarbon waste products. The cause for the explosion is still unknown.
There was no offsite impact as a result of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
