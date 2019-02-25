Albany man killed in Livingston Parish crash

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A man died in a single-vehicle crash early Monday in Livingston Parish.
The Louisiana State Police reported Ciro Demonica Jr., 55, of Albany, was driving a 2002 GMC Yukon southbound on LA Highway 43 north of LA Highway 442 at around 2 a.m. For unknown reasons, the vehicle ran off the roadway to the right, before it entered a ditch and overturned.
Troopers said Demonica was not wearing a seat belt during the crash. The Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office said Demonica died at the scene. Troopers do not know whether Demonica was impaired, but a toxicology sample was taken and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.
The investigation is ongoing.
