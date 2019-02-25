Denham Springs man accused of interfering with crash scene investigation

Holzheuser was told to leave the scene, but instead, he reportedly drove his vehicle through the scene along the shoulder of the highway and parked in a private driveway, blocking in several emergency vehicles. Troopers then instructed Holzheuser that his vehicle needed to be moved or it would have to be towed. LSP says troopers resumed their investigation and Holzheuser left the scene on foot, leaving his vehicle parked in the driveway.