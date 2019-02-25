Denham Springs man accused of interfering with crash scene investigation

MAUREPAS, LA (WAFB) - A Denham Springs man has been placed under arrest for allegedly trying to interfere with a crash scene investigation in Maurepas, says Louisiana State Police.
LSP officials say on the evening of Feb. 22, troopers were notified about a wreck involving four vehicles and several livestock animals on Highway 22 west of LA 1039 in Livingston Parish. When troopers got there, the road was shutdown due to the crash and the animals in the road. While first responders were working to reopen the highway, Michael Holzheuser Jr., 45, reportedly showed up and began yelling and cursing, shouting directions at first responders.
Holzheuser was told to leave the scene, but instead, he reportedly drove his vehicle through the scene along the shoulder of the highway and parked in a private driveway, blocking in several emergency vehicles. Troopers then instructed Holzheuser that his vehicle needed to be moved or it would have to be towed. LSP says troopers resumed their investigation and Holzheuser left the scene on foot, leaving his vehicle parked in the driveway.
After finishing the investigation, LSP had Holzheuser’s vehicle towed.
Holzheuser was located and arrested Sunday, Feb. 24. He has been booked into the Livingston Parish Jail and charged with:
- Interfering with a law enforcement investigation
- Obstructing a fireman
- Disturbing the peace
- Stopping, standing, or parking prohibited in specified places
- Passing on the shoulder
- Obedience to police officers, signs, and signals
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.