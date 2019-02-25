Crews respond to tank fire in Central

CENTRAL, LA (WAFB) - Officials responded to a tank fire in Central Monday morning.
The fire was reported just before 10 a.m. on Feb. 25 in the 8400 block of Rome Drive. Residents are being asked to stay away from the area.
A spokesperson for the Central Fire Department says tank is a hydrocarbon tank at a natural gas facility.
There is no offsite impact. Sources say it’s likely they’ll let it burn itself out.
Sources say paramedics are on standby, but there are no injuries.
