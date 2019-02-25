Crews respond to tank fire in Central

Crews respond to tank fire in Central
By Mykal Vincent | February 25, 2019 at 10:20 AM CST - Updated February 25 at 10:20 AM

CENTRAL, LA (WAFB) - Officials responded to a tank fire in Central Monday morning.

The fire was reported just before 10 a.m. on Feb. 25 in the 8400 block of Rome Drive. Residents are being asked to stay away from the area.

Crews responded to a fire in a tank on Rome Drive in Central (Source: City of Central)
Crews responded to a fire in a tank on Rome Drive in Central (Source: City of Central)

A spokesperson for the Central Fire Department says tank is a hydrocarbon tank at a natural gas facility.

There is no offsite impact. Sources say it’s likely they’ll let it burn itself out.

Sources say paramedics are on standby, but there are no injuries.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.