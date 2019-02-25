Ascension Parish president encourages residents to wear purple Mar. 1 for cancer awareness

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa has declared Mar. 1 as Paint the Parish Purple Day.
“Everybody knows somebody who has been affected by cancer. I encourage everyone in Ascension Parish to wear purple on Friday, March 1 to show support for the great work of the American Cancer Society," Matassa said.
Paint the Parish Purple Day is an activity of the American Cancer Society to help promote cancer awareness. Money raised will support the American Cancer Society and help promote their goal of saving lives by helping people stay well, finding cures for cancer, and by fighting back.
The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, a major fundraising event for cancer research, is schedule for Saturday, Mar. 23 at Cabela’s in Gonzales. For more information about the event, click here, or call 1-800-227-2345.
