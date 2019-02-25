3 accused of taking John Deere vehicle from LSU locker room

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Louisiana State University police say three men stole a John Deere utility vehicle from the football locker room and took it for an early-morning drunken joyride.
According to the arrest reports, security video from early Sunday showed the three men driving the vehicle on campus. Videos also showed the vehicle missing from the locker room just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
When stopped, the men refused to tell police where they got the vehicle, but it had an LSU property tag and markings confirming it belonged to football equipment staff. The Gator XUV is valued at more than $10,000.
The driver, 21-year-old Daryl Lally, agreed to a field sobriety test and was charged with driving while intoxicated. Lally, 22-year-old Tyler Jones and 22-year-old Robert Nicklas are charged with theft of a motor vehicle.
