WATCH: Police officer praised as hero after saving woman’s life

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - A South Mississippi police officer is being hailed as a hero after saving the life of a woman attempting to jump to her death from a high rise bridge.
Body camera video shows just how close a call it was and just how heroic Sgt. Eric Webb acted.
Watch the full body camera video below:
On the afternoon of Feb. 1, Moss Point Police received a call that a woman was sitting on the Highway 613 bridge and appeared to be about to jump. Sgt. Webb was the first officer to arrive.
“I was pretty concerned at that point, worried for her safety, wasn’t too sure exactly what was going on,” Webb recalled.
There was more conversation, but the time to act was imminent.
“Well, I wanted to make sure it was quick. It had to be fast. So I had to make sure I had my grip right and needed to be perfect actually," Webb said.
Then it happened. He grabbed her jacket and pulled her to safety from the six-inch ledge. No training can prepare you for this, but something else did, Webb explained.
“I’ve ran through the situation in my mind several times just to try and help prepare myself for it, and I believe that helped me tremendously," he said.
After the rescue, a note was found in the woman’s car.
“She basically just said that she had reached a point in her life where she had enough of what was going on and couldn’t deal with it anymore," Webb said.
For Webb, the memory of that day won’t be going away soon.
“Every day I think about it, and it just doesn’t seem real. I’m just glad I had that opportunity to act, and I was in the right place at the right time," he said.
Making the body cam video public was an easy decision for Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley.
“I have to show this video. I have to let people know that these officers are willing to put their lives on the line to save a stranger, a person he’s never met," Ashley said.
This was not the first time Webb put his own life at risk for others, according to the chief.
“Sgt. Webb, as a matter of fact, was Officer of the Year two years ago for pulling two people out of a burning vehicle after an accident," Ashley said.
This story of going above and beyond the call ends the way it should for Webb, with a phone call from the woman.
“She was very thankful for what had happened and said she appreciates it and was glad we were there to help her," Webb said.
For that help, Webb has received the city’s Lifesaver Award.
Webb certainly has law enforcement in his blood. In addition to working full time with the Moss Point Police Department for the past seven years, he’s also a part-time deputy with the George County Sheriff’s Department.
