Total team effort by the Pelicans overwhelms the Lakers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans were obviously led by some big performances from Julius Randle and Jrue Holiday, but head coach Alvin Gentry called the win a total team effort with some timely contributions from their younger players as well.
“The more you’re on the court and the more you’re in situations like they were in tonight, you’re probably going to get positive results. Last night in Indiana, I thought we did a good job the first half. Then we struggled, and some of the young guys struggled. But I think we’ve got to stay with them and continue to do that. The more they play and the more you’re on the court, obviously the experience helps,” said Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry.
“We came in here at halftime and said that we needed to have a better second half than yesterday. We got off to a fast start yesterday and didn’t sustain it. So that was good for us. The crowd was amazing. So that was good,” said Pelicans forward Julius Randle.
Julius Randle went on to say that he wouldn’t call it their most satisfying win of the year, saying it was just another another game. But in this building, you could tell that beating the Lakers meant a lot to these fans.
