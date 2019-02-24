2 teenage girls arrested after robbing MA bank, police say

FALL RIVER, MA (WJAR/CNN/Gray News) – Two teenage girls are accused of robbing a bank in Massachusetts.
Authorities said a 14-year-old girl went into a BayCoast Bank in Fall River, MA, on Wednesday afternoon and “slid a note demanding money or she would blow everything up and kill everybody.”
Police said the teen held her hands tightly as if concealing something.
A bank employee handed over “an undetermined amount of money,” and the teen left the bank. She then got into a dark-colored Toyota Camry with a 15-year-old girl inside and fled the scene, according to police.
Thanks to multiple surveillance cameras in the area, police traced the registration of the getaway car and found the teens inside a home about a mile from the bank.
Both teenagers were arrested and charged with armed robbery.
Investigators said they did not find any weapons on the suspects when they were arrested.
Neighbors were surprised to hear two teenage girls were allegedly behind the robbery.
"I am so afraid of these kids and I would like for them to be better," neighbor Mary Tavares said.
A source told WJAR that the girls are runaways, and that they don’t live in the house where they were arrested.
