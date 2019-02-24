SPECIAL ELECTION RESULTS: Dist. 62, Dist. 18 races head to runoffs

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The races for the Louisiana House of Representatives District 62 seat, and the Louisiana House of Representatives District 18 seat are both headed to runoffs.
No candidate secured the number of votes necessary to win either of the special primary elections.
The District 62 seat, which covers East and West Feliciana parishes and most areas of Zachary, became open in December of 2018 when former state Rep. Kenny Havard was sworn in as parish president in West Feliciana. Dennis Aucoin secured 45 percent of the vote. Roy Daryl Adams collected 31 percent of the vote.
The full list of candidates included:
- Roy Daryl Adams (IND)
- Dennis Aucoin (REP)
- Jerel Giarrusso (DEM)
- Tarries Greenup (DEM)
- Jonathan Loveall (DEM)
The District 18 seat, which covers most of Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes, became available when former state Rep. Major Thibaut vacated it in December when he became Pointe Coupee Parish’s president. Jeremy S. LaCombe secured 43 percent of the vote. Tammi G. Fabre collected 23 percent of the vote.
The full list of candidates included:
- NaTashia Carter Benoit (DEM)
- Tammi G. Fabre (REP)
- Jason Lee Fowler, Jr. (REP)
- “Bill” Spencer (DEM)
- Jeremy S. LaCombe (DEM)
- Gary “Sprout” Spillman (DEM)
No candidate secured more than 50 percent of the vote. The runoff election will be held March 30.
For full election results view the page here.
