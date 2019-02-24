Southern basketball steps up defensively in 59-49 win over Alabama A&M

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Southern’s defense stepped up and prevented any Alabama A&M player from reaching double figures in the 59-49 win Saturday night in the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Forward Sidney Umude led the way for the Jags with a game-high 18 points. He also snatched eight rebounds.
Richard Lee added 12 points on 4-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc.
The Bulldogs were held to 40 percent shooting and turned the ball over 17 times, leading to 22 points for Southern.
Southern returns to the F.G. Clark Activity Center to host Alabama State on Monday night at 7:30 p.m.
