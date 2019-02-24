Santa Maria replica’s arrival in Baton Rouge delayed

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The arrival of a historic replica of the Santa Maria has been delayed because of the Mississippi River’s high waters and swift currents.
The vessel will be docked at the USS KIDD and open to the public on Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. Because of the ship’s late arrival, the replica’s last day in Baton Rouge is extended to March 5. The ship was suppose to be in the port last Friday.
Admission for children who are between ages 5 to 12 years old is $5. Adult admission is $10. A family pack, which includes two adults and up to three children, costs $25. Visit the museum’s website for more information.
The Santa Maria is the largest of three ships that Christopher Columbus used to sail across the Atlantic Ocean in 1492. Its replica was created in support of the NAO Victoria Foundation, a non-profit organization that specializes in promoting the past through the construction of historical ships. The foundation also promotes replicas of the Victoria, the first ship to circumnavigate the world, and El Galeón, a large 17th century trade boat.
