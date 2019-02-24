Poor free throw shooting hurts LSU in 57-52 loss to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KY (WAFB) - Poor free throw shooting by the LSU women’s basketball team prevented a successful comeback as the Lady Tigers fell 57-52 to Kentucky in Lexington on Sunday.
LSU made only 9-of-22 (41 percent) from the charity stripe. Kentucky, on the other hand, made 18-of-22 (82 percent) of its free throws.
Junior forward Ayana Mitchell scored a game-high 19 points in the loss. Sophomore center Faustine Aifuwa pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds. She added nine points.
LSU’s woes from the stripe prevented the Lady Tigers from the capitalizing on the Lady Wildcats going ice cold in the game. Kentucky failed to score a field goal in the last 8:14 of the game.
LSU travels to Starkville, MS, on Tuesday to face Mississippi State. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. It can be seen on SECN+.
