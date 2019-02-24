NOPD officer dances during parade

Everyone knows that Carnival season is a time filled with fun, music and dancing. But who says local law enforcement can’t get in on the fun too? (NOLA Salsa Scene)
By Tiffany Baptiste | February 24, 2019 at 10:17 AM CST - Updated February 24 at 1:08 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Everyone knows that Carnival season is a time filled with fun, music and dancing. But who says local law enforcement can’t get in on the fun too?

One New Orleans Police Officer was caught on video dancing with one member of the marching group Ritmeaux Krewe.

The short video shows the officer dancing with and twirling the dancer while the parade briefly stops on St. Charles Avenue.

As the parade starts up again, you can hear the crowd cheer for the officer and the dancer as the dancer marches off and the officer returns to his duty.

