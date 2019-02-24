No. 7 LSU softball run-rules Cal State Northridge, 8-0, in 5 innings

LSU Softball (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Josh Auzenne | February 23, 2019 at 9:45 PM CST - Updated February 23 at 9:53 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Amanda Doyle went yard twice in LSU’s 8-0 run-rule win in five innings over Cal State Northridge on Saturday at Tiger Park.

It was Doyle’s first and second dingers of the season.

Sydney Bourg also hit a home run.

Freshman Ali Kilponen earned the win for the Tigers. She only faced 18 batters and struck out five of them. She allowed only two hits.

She is 2-0 on the season.

LSU improves to 12-3 on the season and 9-1 at home.

The Tigers finish up the LSU Invitational on Sunday against Michigan at 11:30 a.m.

