No. 7 LSU softball run-rules Cal State Northridge, 8-0, in 5 innings

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Amanda Doyle went yard twice in LSU’s 8-0 run-rule win in five innings over Cal State Northridge on Saturday at Tiger Park.
It was Doyle’s first and second dingers of the season.
Sydney Bourg also hit a home run.
RELATED: LSU downs CSUN in walk-off fashion
Freshman Ali Kilponen earned the win for the Tigers. She only faced 18 batters and struck out five of them. She allowed only two hits.
She is 2-0 on the season.
LSU improves to 12-3 on the season and 9-1 at home.
The Tigers finish up the LSU Invitational on Sunday against Michigan at 11:30 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.