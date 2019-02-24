No. 7 LSU softball capitalizes on mistakes for 2-1 win over Michigan

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 7 LSU beat Michigan, 2-1, Sunday in the final game of the LSU Invitational.
The (13-3) Tigers were able to capitalize on some mistakes by Michigan (6-8) to pull out the win.
In the bottom of the third inning, Amber Serrett was hit by a pitch to get on base. A single by Aliyah Andrews advanced Serrett to second base. Taryn Antoine also singled and a throwing error allowed Serrett to cross home plate to give the Tigers the 1-0 lead.
With the game tied 1-1 in the fifth inning, Michigan’s pitcher walked Andrews. She stole second base and then advanced to third on a wild pitch. A single by Shelbi Sunseri sent Andrews to give LSU the lead 2-1, and eventually, the win.
Sunseri was in the circle for the Tigers. She allowed three hits and struck out two batters. With the win, she improves to 4-2 on the year.
LSU improves to 10-1 at home.
The Tigers will remain at home to face Kent State on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Tiger Park. The game will stream live on SECN+.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.