No. 1 LSU cruises past Bryant, 17-8, in Game 2

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU scored double-digit runs for the second time in the 3-game weekend series against Bryant at Alex Box Stadium.
The Tigers cruised past the Bulldogs, 17-8.
Landon Marceaux earned his first career win. He struck out four batters in 5.2 innings. The freshman right-hander allowed five runs on five hits and walked one batter.
LSU’s bats were alive to start the game. The Tigers scored 11 runs in the first three innings.
Brock Mathis hit a solo home run in the bottom of the second. It was the first home run of his career.
In the third inning, Antoine Duplantis hit his third home run of the season, a career high. This one was a three-run shot to right field, putting LSU up 11-1.
The Bulldogs would get a rally going in the fourth inning, scoring four runs to cut LSU’s lead to 11-5.
The Tigers would go on to score six more runs in the game and give up another three.
The teams face off again Sunday at 2 p.m.
