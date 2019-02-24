No. 1 LSU baseball survives 4-3 against Bryant in Game 3

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU pulled out the 4-3 win over Bryant on Sunday to sweep the weekend series at Alex Box Stadium.
Antoine Duplantis hit a single in the bottom of the seventh inning to bring Zach Watson home. It ended up being the game-winning run.
The Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. With the bases loaded and one out, designated hitter Saul Garza hit a sacrifice fly ball deep to center field to send Josh Smith home. A Gavin Dugas single then scored Watson.
Bryant would score a run in the top of the fourth inning to trail 2-1, but LSU would add another run in the bottom of that inning to go up 3-1. Dugas scored on an errant throw by the second baseman after a fielder’s choice out.
The Bulldogs rallied in the sixth inning to tie the game 3-3.
In the bottom of the seventh, Watson singled and then stole second base. He then scored the game-winning run when Duplantis hit a single to the right side.
Jaden Hill started on the mound for the Tigers. He struck out three batters in 5.2 innings of work. He gave up two hits and one earned run. He also walked two batters.
Aaron George got the win. He is 1-0 on the season. Todd Peterson picked up his first save of the season.
LSU improved to 7-0 on the season.
The Tigers host South Alabama at Alex Box Stadium on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The game can be seen on SECN+.
