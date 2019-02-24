Locals enjoying Mardi Gras in the Capitol city

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It was a gloomy day across the capital city, but it didn't stop the crowds getting into the Mardi Gras spirit.
Families gathered in downtown Baton Rouge for the Krewe of mystique parade, one of the biggest and oldest parades in the capitol city.
Dasha Dean, Baton Rouge resident, says she’s happy to see local Mardi Gras celebrations get bigger and better every year.
“It’s amazing to be able to do that because you know you don't have to come too far to come to have fun, you can go right back home, and it doesn't take forever to get there,” said Dean.
The family fun lasted all day. The Krewe of Orion parade also passed through the downtown area. One local, Michael Willis, says he’s come to the parades since he was a child.
“Today's probably my best memory to be honest and the reason why is because, I look back on the days I was here age on somebody shoulder and I didn't know what it was like and how it was and now holding another small child up,” said Willis.
This is the first of two big parade weekends in Baton Rouge. For a list of times and routes, click here.
