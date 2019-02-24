FIRST ALERT FORECAST: ‘Picture perfect’ Sunday filled with abundant sunshine and highs in mid 60s

Make sure you and the kids have the rain gear handy. A 50 to 60 percent chance for rain continues into Saturday when our next cold front is forecast to push into the area. This front will deliver a significant cool down for Lundi (Monday) and Mardi (Tuesday) Gras. Lows temperature for Monday and Tuesday will be in the 40s and highs are not likely to make it out of the 50s. Right now, the forecast will keep a few passing showers for both days, but forecast confidence is not high at this time.