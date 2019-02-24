FIRST ALERT FORECAST: ‘Picture perfect’ Sunday filled with abundant sunshine and highs in mid 60s

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The local area will have a chance to dry out over the next two days as high pressure builds from the west. Winds will stay breezy for at least the first part of Sunday with gusts in the upper teens to low 20 mph range.
Otherwise, today will be a picture perfect day with abundant sunshine and highs only topping out in the mid 60s. Everyone will want a jacket for out the door Monday. Morning lows will dip into the low 40s and upper 30°s to start the work/school week. Temperatures will warm into the mid 60s Monday afternoon.
Clouds will increase through Monday, but the forecast will stay dry. We bring rain back into the mix on Tuesday as high pressure shifts east, allowing for an increase in southerly winds and therefore moisture. The southerly winds will also create a steady warming trend with temperatures back above normal for the rest of the week. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will be possible for the rest of the work/school week.
Make sure you and the kids have the rain gear handy. A 50 to 60 percent chance for rain continues into Saturday when our next cold front is forecast to push into the area. This front will deliver a significant cool down for Lundi (Monday) and Mardi (Tuesday) Gras. Lows temperature for Monday and Tuesday will be in the 40s and highs are not likely to make it out of the 50s. Right now, the forecast will keep a few passing showers for both days, but forecast confidence is not high at this time.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.