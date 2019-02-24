FBI warns public about phony employment scams, money mules

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The FBI is alerting the public about phony employment scams that could land participants in hot water.
As part of the #DontBeAMule campaign, law enforcement around the globe is collaborating to stop internet-enabled frauds, thefts, and scams which can sometimes trick unsuspecting participants into becoming money mules as part of larger criminal schemes.
“It’s crucial to understand that what may look to be the harmless movement of money from place to place is anything but harmless,” said Special Agent James Abbott. "Being able to easily move the profits from these crimes contributes to their rapid growth and threatens the safety and security of everyone who has a presence online.”
The FBI defines a money mule as a person who transfers illegally acquired money on behalf of or at the direction of another. Money mules often receive a commission for the service or provide assistance because they believe they have a trusting or romantic relationship with the individual who is asking for help.
While some money mules may be genuinely unaware of their involvement in criminal activity, many fully understand they are moving money attained from unlawful activities, according to the FBI. All mules, whether unaware or complicit, are committing a crime, the FBI said in a statement.
The FBI says money mules often spread funds which have been funneled though various types of illegal activities. Those activities include phishing scams, romance scams, employment scams, business email compromise schemes, drug trafficking and human trafficking.
The FBI advises people use the following tips to identify and report money mules and illegal schemes.
Signs You May Be Acting as a Money Mule:
- You received an unsolicited email or contact over social media promising easy money for little to no effort.
- The “employer” you communicate with uses web-based email (such as Gmail, Yahoo, Hotmail, or Outlook).
- You are asked to open up a bank account in your own name or in the name of a company you form to receive and transfer money.
- As an employee, you are asked to receive funds in your bank account and then “process funds” or “transfer funds” via a wire transfer, ACH, mail, or money service business (such as Western Union or MoneyGram).
- You are allowed to keep a portion of the money you transfer.
- Your duties have no specific job description.
- Your online companion, whom you have never met in person, asks you to receive money and, subsequently, forward the funds to an individual you do not know.
How to Protect Yourself:
- A legitimate company will not ask you to use your own bank account to transfer their money. Do not accept any job offers that ask you to do this.
- Be wary when an employer asks you to form a company in order to open up a new bank account.
- Never give your financial details to someone you don’t know and trust, especially if you met them online.
- Be wary when job advertisements are poorly written with grammatical errors and spelling mistakes.
- Be suspicious when the individual you met on a dating website wants to use your bank account for receiving and forwarding money.
- Perform online searches to check the information from any solicitation emails and contacts.
- Ask the employer, “Can you send a copy of the license/permit to conduct business in my county or state?”
How to Respond:
- If you have received solicitations of this type, do not respond to them and do not click on any links they contain. Inform your local police or the FBI.
- If you believe that you are participating in a money mule scheme, stop transferring money immediately and notify your bank, the service you used to conduct the transaction, and law enforcement.
