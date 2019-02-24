Don’t let Mardi Gras be a repeat of Fyre Festival; tips to avoid festival scams

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - While most of the country is still planning for spring break celebrations, the party has already started in Louisiana where Mardi Gras season is in full swing.
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says it hopes the spectacular failure of the Fyre Festival in 2017 is enough to remind would-be celebration goers of the scammers and promoter wannabes hoping to tempt them into buying expensive tickets for events promising big name bands, all-you-can-eat food, specialty activities, and other non-existent benefits.
According to the BBB, the types of celebration varies but the come-on is often the same. It begins when social media posts and online ads catch the eye by offering great deals on tickets. These tickets can sometimes be marketed as part of a one day sale or an exclusive, limited time offer.
After clicking the link, a flashy website with fantastic pictures pops up. Customers enter their credit card information to buy tickets, and think they’re all set.
Victims purchase tickets and show up at the time and location, only to find a crowd of frustrated ticket holders. The festival either never existed or fell far short of organizers’ promises. Worst of all, someone pockets the customer’s hard-earned money which they may be unable to get back.
The BBB says it gets reports of fake festivals, or festivals that promise much more than they deliver every year. That’s why, even though celebrations may not be targeted to rich people willing to spend large amounts of money to party with models and rock stars on a private Caribbean island like Fyre Festival did, it’s important to do a little research and remember the following tips.
How to Spot a Festival Fake-Out:
- Research before purchasing: Search online for the name of the festival / celebration and make sure the name advertised matches the website. Scammers often use names that sound similar to real festivals. Check the BBB website and BBB Scam Tracker to see if reports have been filed about the event.
- Check for (working) contact information: Be sure the festival website has a phone number, physical address, and email address. Be wary of sites that make it hard to reach someone, such as those that rely on a contact form instead of offering a customer service phone number.
- Prices too good to be true: There is no way a festival can offer tickets at extremely low prices without losing money. If the prices are much lower than elsewhere, it’s likely a scam.
- Claims too good to be true: Do a little online sleuthing to see if claims add up. If a festival offers top entertainment, check out those bands’ actual touring schedule. See what other users or news outlets have said about the festival in the past.
What Can You Do?
- Pay with a credit card:You can dispute the charges if the business doesn't come through. Be wary of online sellers that don't accept credit cards.
- Look for secure sites: The website should begin with https (the extra "s" is for secure) and have a little lock symbol on the address bar.
- Avoid tickets sold on Craigslist and other free online listings: Scammers are skilled at providing realistic tickets and fake receipts. Check out third-party ticket sites before making purchases.
For more information click the link here.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.