Coast Guard: 3 men rescued from raft on Lake Pontchartrain

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three men were rescued from an inflatable raft on Lake Pontchartrain Saturday afternoon (Feb. 23), according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The men were unable to get back to shore due to “weather conditions," the Coast Guard said. None of them were wearing life jackets and their phones’ batteries were dead.
They were rescued just after 12:40 p.m. and brought back to shore at Pontchartrain State Park, the Coast Guard said.
Coast Guard command duty officer Jason Bowen said it is important for all boaters to monitor water conditions and weather forecasts before deciding if it is safe to go out on the river or lake. Bowen also said the Coast Guard urges all boaters to wear life jackets and have reliable communication tools while on the water.
