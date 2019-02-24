Bourbon Street shooting leaves 3 injured, 1 dead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and three others injured, according to Police Chief Shaun Ferguson. The shooting happened on the 400 block of Bourbon Street on Saturday, Feb. 24, around 3:15 am.
Eighth District Officers heard shots being fired and responded immediately, said Ferguson.
A security guard was trying to remove an individual from Willie’s Chicken Shack when the individual tried to take the security guard’s weapon. It’s believed that the individual gained possession of the gun and began shooting, said the police chief.
Shots hit four people in the area. Of those injured, one was the security guard, one was the shooter and the other was a bystander. All were taken to University Medical Center for treatment. The fourth person was a woman who was brought to UMC where she died, Ferguson said.
Since Friday, Feb. 22, seven guns have been taken from Bourbon Street.
No other information is available at this time.
