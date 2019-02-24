Baby savings bust: Shoppers unhappy with confusion over advertised deals

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The complaints are rolling in about seemingly nonexistent nationwide “rollbacks” advertised for Walmart’s “Baby Savings Day” event held Saturday, February 23.
Select stores around the country were advertised to be passing out up to 50 bags of free goodies like coupons, baby wipes and diapers. Discounts were also advertised as available in-store on a number of products, including car seats, pacifiers, and sippy cups.
“I was at the Walmart in Gonzales the manager said it was very last minute and they weren’t able to prepare. Freaking sad,” wrote Ashlyn Marie Petit in the comments of a Facebook post.
A Walmart spokesperson previously confirmed to members of the media the event would be happening at select locations across the country. That confirmation came after customers reached out with concerns about the event’s legitimacy.
The list of locations includes dozens in Louisiana, and 11 in the Baton Rouge area. An employee at the Walmart located on College Drive in Baton Rouge told WAFB that the sale was only online, despite their location being included on the list. That list does not appear to distinguish which locations would offer deals exclusively online.
“I would love to know what was on sale today because the store associates had no idea what was going on. The baby section was slammed pack then everyone realized what a joke it was then left,” wrote Kristin Friedley in the comments of a Facebook post.
A Walmart spokesperson would not confirm if the retail giant had received complaints from customers at other Walmart locations outside of Louisiana.
“We are encouraged to see positive demand surrounding the event," the spokesperson said. "During Baby Savings Day we were excited to offer product demonstrations and even lower prices on nearly 100 items in select stores with hundreds more online. Baby Savings Day is all about giving customers the assortment they are looking for, and we will continue to do so in stores and online throughout the year.”
WAFB has reached out to a store spokesperson with a series of questions, including who was responsible for informing employees at local locations about the sale, how far in advance was the notification given, and the reason employees would allege they had no knowledge of the event prior to Saturday morning. The spokesperson has not yet responded with an answer to those questions.
