Woman wanted for reportedly shoplifting from same store twice

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a woman accused of shoplifting from the same store twice.
Detectives with LPSO say the unidentified woman entered the store off Juban Road and when she walked out, alarms went off. It’s believed the same woman stole from the same store back in December of 2018. She reportedly picked up multiple items (worth about $400), and left the store without paying.
Anyone with information about the woman is asked to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
