SEC Showdown: No. 13 LSU hosts No. 5 Tennessee without Waters

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The No. 13 LSU Tiger basketball team will have to try to take down No. 5 Tennessee without its leading scorer.
LSU reported guard Tremont Waters is out of the game with an illness. Ja’Vonte Smart started in his place.
Waters leads the Tigers’ scoring attack with 15.7 points per game, followed by Naz Reid (13.8), Skylar Mays (13.2), and Javonte Smart (10.2).
Waters is dishing out 5.9 assists per game and has 78 steals this season. Reid is grabbing 6.6 rebounds per game. Kavell Bigsby-Williams leads the team with 52 blocks.
REMAINING SCHEDULES:
LSU: Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida, Vanderbilt
Tennessee: Ole Miss, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Auburn
Kentucky: Auburn, Arkansas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida
Kentucky will host Auburn at 12:30 p.m. and that game can be seen on CBS.
