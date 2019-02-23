No. 13 LSU upsets No. 5 Tennessee, 82-80 in OT, without Waters

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The No. 13 LSU Tiger basketball team, without its leading scorer, took down No. 5 Tennessee.
LSU reported guard Tremont Waters was out of the game with an illness. Ja’Vonte Smart started in his place.
Smart led the way for the Tigers with 29 points. Skylar Mays had 23.
In overtime, with LSU trailing 78-80, Kavell Bigby-Williams had a huge put-back with :03 left to tie the game at 80. Tennessee drove to the other end of the court, but missed the shot. Smart rebounded and was fouled. He made both free throws to secure the Tigers’ 82-80 win.
Naz Reid picked up two quick fouls and had to sit most of the first half. He only played four minutes and didn’t score. He had 0 points at the end of regulation and finished the game scoring only 1 point.
Before this game, Waters was leading the Tigers’ scoring attack this season with 15.7 points per game. He had also been dishing out 5.9 assists per game and has 78 steals this season.
REMAINING SCHEDULES:
LSU: Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida, Vanderbilt
Tennessee: Ole Miss, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Auburn
Kentucky: Auburn, Arkansas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida
Kentucky will host Auburn at 12:30 p.m. and that game can be seen on CBS.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.