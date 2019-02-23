No. 7 LSU softball rebounds to sweep day 2 of LSU Invitational

Information provided by LSU Sports
BATON ROUGE - The seventh-ranked LSU softball team swept day two of the LSU Invitational, defeating both Memphis, 4-0 and Michigan, 2-0 at Tiger Park. LSU improves to 11-3 on the year and 8-1 at home.
Game 1
The LSU Tigers were off to a great start in the bottom of the first inning, with a single to third base from Taryn Antoine and walks from both Amanda Doyle and Amanda Sanchez. Antoine scored off a wild pitch from Memphis’ Mariah Nichols, giving LSU a 1-0 lead.
Shelbi Sunseri ripped the ball over the right field wall in the bottom of the fifth inning, collecting her eighth home run on the year and upping the LSU lead 4-0.
Sunseri put in work in the circle against Memphis, finishing with a career-high of ten strikeouts and allowing only two hits in seven innings. She claimed her third victory on the year, improving to 3-2.
Game 2
Antoine drew a walk to start off the bottom of the first inning, and scored the first run after a double down the left field line from Amanda Sanchez, making it her ninth double on the year. The Tigers had a 1-0 lead going into the second inning.
In the bottom of the third inning, Amanda Sanchez collected her 19th RBI on the year with a single to left center, scoring Andrews and raising LSU’s lead 2-0.
Shelby Wickersham secured the game in the circle, finishing with one strikeout and allowing only one hit in seven innings. She claimed the victory and improves to 4-1 on the year.
On Deck
The Tigers continue into day three of the LSU Invitational, taking on CSUN Saturday at 5 p.m. The game will stream live on SECN+.