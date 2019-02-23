Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride trains to honor fallen heroes

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride is preparing for their annual bike ride to honor men and women lost in the line of duty.
The group will ride across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Their goal is to show the families, friends, and departments of the fallen that they will never be forgotten.
GULF COAST BROTHERHOOD RIDE
- Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24
- Eunice, LA to Orange Beach, AL
This year’s ride will start Monday, May 20 in Eunice Louisiana and end Friday, May 24 in Orange Beach, Alabama.
More than 40 law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel will cycle 400 miles in five days, averaging 80 to 100 miles each day. All riders and support team members donate their time and efforts for the cause.
The Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride consists of law enforcement officers and fireman who cycle to honor our fallen heroes who died in the line of duty.
BROTHERHOOD RIDE AGENDA
- Day 1 - May 20, Eunice to Lafayette
- Day 2 - May 21, Lafayette to Zachary
- Day 3 - May 22, Zachary to New Orleans (Coming through Baton Rouge)
- Day 4 - May 23, New Orleans to Gautier, Ms
- Day 5 - May 24, Gautier, Ms – Orange Beach, Al
Their mission is to provide emotional and financial support to those families. All donated proceeds go directly to the designated beneficiaries.
2019 FALLEN HEROES
- Agent Cadet Immanuel Washington – Louisiana Department Wildlife and Fisheries
- Officer Paul Middlebrook – Lafayette PD, Louisiana
- Deputy Chief Russell Accord – West Feliciana Fire Department, Louisiana
- Reserve Officer Chris Lawton – Zachary Fire Department, Louisiana
- Trooper Steven Vincent – Louisiana State Police
- Officer Natasha Hunter – New Orleans Police Department, Louisiana
- Officer Marcus McNeil Jr. – New Orleans Police Department, Louisiana
- Deputy David Michel Jr. – Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana
- Agent Josie Wells – United States Marshalls Office. Louisiana
- Officer Justin Billa – Mobile Police Department, Alabama
- Sergeant Charles Mitchum – Loxley Police Department, Alabama
The Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride is partnered with Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation, a non-profit 501 (c) (3) public charity organization. . CLICK HERE to make a donation.
For more information, email gulfcoastbrotherhoodride@gmail.com
