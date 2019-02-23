FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather risk for Saturday

Monday morning will be chilly with some neighborhoods dipping down into the upper 30s. Temperatures will begin to moderate Tuesday as high pressure shifts to our east, allowing for a return of southerly winds. Scattered showers and maybe a few t-storms will be possible for the remainder of the work week. Temperatures are expected to be slightly above normal to end the week. The early outlook to the weekend before Mardi Gras shows comfortable temperatures with a few showers to dodge in the forecast.