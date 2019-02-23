FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather risk for Saturday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A very warm, moist, and unstable atmosphere will be in place today. A risk for severe weather is in place this afternoon as a squall line, associated with a cold front, pushes through the area during the mid to late afternoon.
Winds will be breezy regardless through the day today, while showers and t-storms should hold off until the front arrives. This means Saturday won’t be a complete wash out.The risk for severe weather will be divided by the I-10/12 corridor. A Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather is in place along and north of the interstates. A Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) is in place south of the interstates.
The main concerns will be isolated pockets of damaging wind and large hail. We can’t completely rule out a tornado, but that threat is lower than wind and hail. The line of storms will quickly move through leaving a small window (2 p.m. to 6 p.m.) for severe weather across the local area. This will also lead to low rainfall amounts less than an inch.
As mentioned, it will be warm today. The forecast shows Baton Rouge will threaten to tie or possibly break a 110-year-old record. If you are not a fan of the current warm weather, you are in luck. The passing cold front will deliver a much cooler start to next week. We will stay dry to end the weekend and for the immediate start of the work/school week.
Monday morning will be chilly with some neighborhoods dipping down into the upper 30s. Temperatures will begin to moderate Tuesday as high pressure shifts to our east, allowing for a return of southerly winds. Scattered showers and maybe a few t-storms will be possible for the remainder of the work week. Temperatures are expected to be slightly above normal to end the week. The early outlook to the weekend before Mardi Gras shows comfortable temperatures with a few showers to dodge in the forecast.
