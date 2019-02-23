FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Expect some rain on your parade

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The weather will be dry and cooler to end the weekend. Sunday will start out with a few clouds, and lows in the low 50s. Temperatures will warm up slowly into the mid to upper 60s by afternoon under mostly sunny skies. That is great news for the the two area parades taking place tomorrow in Mid City Baton Rouge and Addis at 1 p.m.
The weather will be chilly to start Monday as lows dip to 40 degrees in the metro area, and upper 30s for areas north of the capital city. Clouds will increase by afternoon but the area will remain dry.
We don’t stay dry for long. High pressure shifts to the east allowing for southerly winds to return Tuesday. A warm front will drive north triggering scattered to numerous showers and a few non-severe t-storms Tuesday. Temperatures will take a climb as we move into the middle of the work week with highs in the low-to-mid 70s beginning Wednesday.
A slightly unsettled weather pattern will take place beginning Tuesday all the way to Mardi Gras. That means many of the parades scheduled over the next several days will have to dodge raindrops. The good news is that no one particular day will be a wash out. Temperatures will trend cooler again heading into Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras. So you may want some sleeves in addition to grabbing the poncho for area parades this Mardi Gras.
