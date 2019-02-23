FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Expect some rain on your parade

A slightly unsettled weather pattern will take place beginning Tuesday all the way to Mardi Gras. That means many of the parades scheduled over the next several days will have to dodge raindrops. The good news is that no one particular day will be a wash out. Temperatures will trend cooler again heading into Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras. So you may want some sleeves in addition to grabbing the poncho for area parades this Mardi Gras.