Boys’ high school basketball playoffs get underway

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Coach Jeff Jones and his four-seed Madison Prep Chargers took on the Eunice Bobcats in the first round of playoffs.
The Chargers advanced after their 98-58 win.
Over in Ascension Parish, East Ascension hosted Denham Springs. The Spartans won by a final of 59-41. They will play the winner of Dutchtown and Captain Shreve.
The Griffins, coached by Patrick Hill, are a seventh seed but started off slow. Captain Shreve ended the first quarter with a 19-8 lead, but Dutchtown found a way to get it together after that. Dutchtown went on to win 67-55.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.