Boys’ high school basketball playoffs get underway

Boys’ high school basketball playoffs get underway
Jordan Randall of Madison Prep dunks at the end of the game in the win over Eunice on Feb. 22, 2019. (Source: Anna Jane Howell)
By Josh Auzenne | February 23, 2019 at 12:04 AM CST - Updated February 23 at 12:05 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Coach Jeff Jones and his four-seed Madison Prep Chargers took on the Eunice Bobcats in the first round of playoffs.

The Chargers advanced after their 98-58 win.

Boys HS basketball playoffs: 2-22-19

Over in Ascension Parish, East Ascension hosted Denham Springs. The Spartans won by a final of 59-41. They will play the winner of Dutchtown and Captain Shreve.

The Griffins, coached by Patrick Hill, are a seventh seed but started off slow. Captain Shreve ended the first quarter with a 19-8 lead, but Dutchtown found a way to get it together after that. Dutchtown went on to win 67-55.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.