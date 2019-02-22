Yuseff Hamadeh resigns from BRPD, attorney says

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Officer Yuseff Hamadeh has resigned from the Baton Rouge Police Department, according to his attorney.
Tommy Dewey confirmed to WAFB that his client, Hamadeh, resigned after the police department waived their appeal. Dewey says his client will recieve back pay from BRPD.
“Mr. Hamadeh reached a stipulated agreement with the Baton Rouge Police Department. The Police Department waived their appeal and allowed the absolute nullity to stand. His Internal affairs will reflect such. He will receive his back pay from his date of resignation from his date of termination. In return, Mr. Hamadeh voluntarily resigned,” Dewey said in a statement.
Hamadeh was fired late last year after an internal investigation uncovered evidence that contradicted his statements about being shot at during a chase.
Those statements led to attempted murder charges filed against a man, but they were eventually dropped.
Dewey said he is unsure of Hamadeh’s “future plans” but says Hamadeh is currently working in the private sector.
