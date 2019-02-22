YOUR TURN: Love our pets

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - This week’s Your Turn segment goes to the hundreds and hundreds of you who showed your love on our WAFB Facebook page for your pets.
With Wednesday being National Love Your Pet day almost 600 of you posted pictures of beloved pets- dogs and cats and all kinds of cuties.
It’s good to see so much love in our community. And if you’d like to get in on the fun- we urge you to adopt a new furry friend.
This weekend there are many events; including Saturday at CAAWS on Quinn Drive from 11a.m. - 3 p.m. Or with the Companion Animal Alliance at the Petsmart on Millerville, also from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. so please continue to spread the love.
