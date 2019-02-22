Woman’s offers Louisiana’s only CDC-recognized Diabetes Prevention Program

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - If you have been diagnosed with prediabetes or are at an increased risk for developing type 2 diabetes, Woman’s Hospital’s is offering the region’s only Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recognized program.
The Woman’s Diabetes Prevention Program is a one year course, starting Tuesday, February 26 at the Woman’s Center for Wellness, focused on specific lifestyle changes to reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM
- Starts Tuesday, February 26
- One-year program
- Cost: $400/year, plus three-month membership to Woman’s fitness center (payment plans available)
- Woman’s Center for Wellness
According to research, CDC-recognized lifestyle change programs can have a significant impact in reducing the onset of diabetes.
The CDC cites the National Institutes of Health as having proven that people with prediabetes who take part in this type of structured program can cut their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 58 percent (71 percent for people over 60 years old).
The reason for this drastic change is that these programs help people lose 5 percent to 7 percent of their body weight through healthier eating and holding them accountable for up to 150 minutes of physical activity a week. And the impact of a CDC-recognized program can last for years to come. Even after 10 years, people who completed this type of course were one third less likely to develop type 2 diabetes.
ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS
- 18 years or older No previous diagnosis of type 1 or 2 diabetes
- Overweight (body mass index ≥25; ≥23 if Asian)
- AND have a blood test result in the prediabetes range within the past year
- OR been previously diagnosed with gestational diabetes
To register or to learn more, call 225-924-8936.
