Wellness Day for Women happening Saturday at Pennington

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The 19th annual Irene W. Pennington Wellness Day for Women is happening Saturday, February 23 at LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center.
On-site registration will be available on Saturday from 7:30am - 11:00am, space permitting.
WELLNESS DAY FOR WOMEN
- Saturday, February 23
- 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- C.B. Pennington, Jr. Building Pennington Biomedical Research Center
- 6400 Perkins Road
The Wellness Day for Women includes health screenings, health exhibits, free fitness demonstration from REFIT thanks to Woman’s Center for Wellness, as well as diet and nutrition chats and other breakout sessions.
HEALTH AND WELLNESS SCREENINGS
- Blood Pressure
- Blood Glucose*
- Body Fat
- Body Mass Index (BMI)
- Colorectal Cancer Kits
- Electrocardiograms (EKGs)
- Skin Cancer
- Stroke Risk
- Total Lipid Panel
- Vision
This event is open to women ages 18 and older. Click here for complete schedule of events.
