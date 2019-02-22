Watch: Puppy cries over sad ‘Lion King’ scene

“Anything you feel, I can feel too.” 🐾 So Hannah and I were watching the Lion King while Luna played wildly with her toys. But right as Mufasa falls to his death, she stops and turns to the TV to watch. To see her crying at the TV was the sweetest thing I think I’ve ever seen. She even lays down right after Simba lays with his dad....We don’t deserve dogs. 💚 4 months old and she’s already showing empathy. *VOLUME 🆙* To use this video in a commercial player or in broadcasts, please email licensing@storyful.com storyful