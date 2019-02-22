U.S. Marshals Service launches app to report crime tips

(WAFB) - The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) has launched a new app that allows people to anonymously submit tips they think will help law enforcement track down and arrested wanted criminals.
“We value the information that we receive from the public, and wanted to ensure that people could provide that information to us with confidentiality using the USMS Tips app. All tips submissions are safe, secure, and discreet,” said U.S. Marshals Criminal Intelligence Branch Chief Jennifer Armstrong.
USMS also hopes the public will use the app to report non-compliant sex offenders and threats against the federal judiciary.
“We want citizens to not only submit tips on persons with active arrest warrants, we also want them to submit information about convicted sex offenders who fail to register and comply with their state’s laws, and report people who threaten a federal judge, a federal judicial employee, or a federal court facility,” Armstrong said.
The USMS Tips app is available on Apple and Android devices. Tips can also be submitted online here.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.