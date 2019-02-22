U-High boys’ soccer wins Div. III championship

LAFAYETTE, LA (WAFB) - The U-High Cubs are celebrating a Division III boys’ soccer championship after prevailing over Loyola College Prep on Wednesday in Lafayette.
The Cubs struck first early in the first half when Kramer Mittendorf scored on a penalty kick.
However, Loyola would close out the half on fire. They scored three goals in the last five minutes, two of them from 30 feet out. The one from Josh McCoy made it 3-1 Flyers.
But U-High made a run of its own. Early in the second half, John Gordon McKernon scored on an assist from Chris Bottcher to make it 3-2. Then, McKernon got the throw in the box and it was cleaned up by Connor Kirkpatrick to tie the match at 3. Late in the second half, it was Kirkpatrick again. He scored his second goal to give U-High the 4-3 lead.
In stoppage time, the Cubs were on the verge of closing it out, but Loyola Prep’s Carson Berry, on a full turn from 20 yards out, scored his second goal of the night to tie it at 4.
The championship would come down to overtime, where late in the second half, Bottcher came through for his team. He put it in the right corner of the net to give U-High the game and the championship. He was named the game’s most valuable player. Cubs won by the final of 5-4.
“I just had the ball and, at first, I was looking and I saw there was no one, so I took the cut and saw it went in the net,” said Bottcher.
“I’m just so happy and elated that we won and surprised that we won because it was so back and forth and back and forth," added head coach Chris Mitchell. "I’m just so happy that we came out on top.”
This one went down as an instant classic. this is the boys’ first state title in program history.
