Teri Fontenot, Woman’s Hospital President and CEO, to retire this summer

“Woman’s is in a position of strength, and I’m confident that it will continue to be a national leader in women’s and infants’ health. We are financially strong, have an excellent reputation, and our services are highly sought. Most importantly, we have a talented, dedicated and compassionate team of physicians and staff, and an amazing culture,” Fontenot said. “New perspectives and leadership will allow Woman’s to further develop unique opportunities to fulfill its mission to improve the health of women and infants.”