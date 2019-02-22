Teri Fontenot, Woman’s Hospital President and CEO, to retire this summer

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Teri Fontenot, president and CEO of the Women’s Hospital is set to retire in late summer 2019, according to a Friday release from the hospital. Fontenot has been serving as CEO for 23 years, and has been a national leader for women’s and infant’s health.
“On behalf of the Board, I would like to sincerely thank Teri for her invaluable leadership and significant contributions to Woman’s. For more than two decades, she has represented us across the state and nation with both determination and grace,” said Renee Harris, MD, Woman’s Hospital Foundation Board Chair in a prepared statement.
Fontenot started her career at Woman’s in 1992 as chief financial officer and became CEO in 1996. Woman’s became the largest birthing hospital and neonatal intensive care unit in Louisiana. The hospital is the only independent, nonprofit women’s hospital in the country.
“Woman’s is in a position of strength, and I’m confident that it will continue to be a national leader in women’s and infants’ health. We are financially strong, have an excellent reputation, and our services are highly sought. Most importantly, we have a talented, dedicated and compassionate team of physicians and staff, and an amazing culture,” Fontenot said. “New perspectives and leadership will allow Woman’s to further develop unique opportunities to fulfill its mission to improve the health of women and infants.”
Under her direction, Fontenot helped to bring in a $340 million replacement campus, which opened in August 2012. She is also known for a strategic partnership with Mary Bird Perkins-Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center that opened the region’s only specialized breast and gynecologic cancer facility in one location.
The Birth Center of Baton Rouge, a midwife model of care facility, recently moved to Woman’s campus.
Fortenot serves on several boards, including the LHA Professional and General Liability Insurance Funds board and was board chair for over a decade. She is also on the American College of Healthcare Executives Board of Governors.
She was the only to Louisianian named to Modern Healthcare magazine’s Top 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare in 2011 and 2012. She was a 2011 inductee of the Louisiana State University E. J. Ourso College of Business Hall of Distinction.
The Woman’s Hospital Board of Directors will work with Korn Ferry, a national search firm that specializes in healthcare executive placements, to assist the board in selecting the next CEO. Fontenot will remain at Woman’s until her successor is appointed.
