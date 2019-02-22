Teenager arrested after man’s body found with multiple gunshot wounds

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
UPDATE - FEB. 22
The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old for the shooting death of Marshall Larks, 35, whose body was discovered on Spanish Town Road on Feb. 17.
The juvenile has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of first degree murder.
ORIGINAL
Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found in the 1100 block of Spanish Town Road around 9:09 a.m. Sunday morning.
A jogger found the body in that area before officials were called to the scene. Police say the victim is 35-year-old Marshall Larks.
Lakes’ body had multiple gunshot wounds, police say.
The motive and suspect are unknown at this time.
Anyone with information on this homicide is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
Details are limited at this time. We will update the story as more information becomes available.
